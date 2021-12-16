(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 16)

The country's medical system is also struggling with a shortage of staff and an influx of COVID-19 patients. To prevent the health care system from collapsing, the government now requires all COVID-19 patients with less severe symptoms to stay home for self-isolation. For the at-home care program to work, proper monitoring and screening for patients who need in-hospital care should be done, but this task is likely to be more difficult than previously thought if new cases continue to rise.