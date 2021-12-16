(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 16)

Worse still, there are diverse signs that the trade environment is evolving unfavorably for the country as major trading nations such as the United States are taking protectionist measures. Conflicts between the U.S. and China, the two main trading partners for Korea, are also ever intensifying. What is worrisome is the recent move to use trading items as a means of retaliation as seen in China's restrictive exports of urea, used as an additive to reduce carbon emissions from diesel trucks. Japan has yet to ease export curbs of key materials needed for Korean firms to manufacture semiconductors and display panels.