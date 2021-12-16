(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 16)

The country is poised to return to the draconian distancing rules one and half months after the government started the first phase of its "Living with Covid" policy from Nov. 1. Not only our medical systems, but also the new "vaccine pass" system collapsed on Tuesday — the first day of the government enforcing it. Effective measures to address the crash are hardly visible. And yet, the government threatens to impose up to 3 million won ($2,500) in fines for business owners who do not comply with the new rule.