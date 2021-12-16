2016 -- Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans hold a massive rally in central Seoul to call for scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye to immediately step down and the Constitutional Court to promptly carry out its impeachment trial. The rally marked the eighth of its kind, and the second since the National Assembly voted last Friday to impeach Park over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving her and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.

