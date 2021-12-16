'Spider-Man' sets opening-day record since pandemic
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Marvel's latest Spider-Man series film, has set the best opening-day record at the South Korean box office since the new coronavirus broke out, data showed Thursday.
The blockbuster garnered about 635,000 viewers upon its debut Wednesday, accounting for 96.9 percent of the tickets sold on the day, according to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
It marked the largest first-day score for a film since the COVID-19 pandemic started early last year, outnumbering the previous record of 400,000 set by "F9" in May.
The superhero film also outnumbered the previous pandemic-era debut records by Marvel Studios' series, including "Eternals" with 296,000 and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" with 203,000.
Starring Tom Holland, "Spider-Man" tells the story of Peter Parker's adventure after Spider-Man's identity is revealed.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
