Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 40

Incheon 10/05 Sunny 30

Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 11/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 12/06 Rain 30

Gwangju 12/06 Rain 30

Jeju 14/10 Rain 60

Daegu 11/04 Rain 60

Busan 11/07 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!