Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 16, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 40
Incheon 10/05 Sunny 30
Suwon 11/03 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 11/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 12/06 Rain 30
Gwangju 12/06 Rain 30
Jeju 14/10 Rain 60
Daegu 11/04 Rain 60
Busan 11/07 Rain 60
(END)
