Seoul stocks open higher on eased FOMC uncertainties
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Thursday, backed by eased uncertainties from the FOMC meeting results.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.88 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,015.27 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks advanced, largely as the FOMC results, particularly the Fed's stimulus withdrawal and interest rate hike, stayed within the market expectation.
The Fed said it would double the speed of its tapering of bond purchasing program and projected three rate hikes in 2022. The Fed also expected that there could be two rate hikes each in 2023 and 2024.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.15 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.08 percent.
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics gained 0.77 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.81 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved 1.42 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 3.76 percent on the country's record virus cases.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.2 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 2.01 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183 won to the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
Military starts deploying new 7.62mm machine guns