Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:33 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,848.

Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.

Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,079 are breakthrough cases.

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, soldiers wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

