Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:33 December 16, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,848.
Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.
Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,079 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Most Saved
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
Military starts deploying new 7.62mm machine guns