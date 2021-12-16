(LEAD) Defense minister calls for 'voluntary' participation in booster program
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout; CHANGES headline, lead, photo)
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook encouraged military personnel Thursday to join an ongoing booster shot program, casting it as the most effective way to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The military began administering booster jabs for its troops starting Monday, amid growing concerns over the spread of the omicron variant and a rise in breakthrough infections among military personnel.
"For the people and service members to return to peaceful everyday lives, booster shots must be administered promptly," Suh said during a visit to a vaccination center at the 15th Special Missions Wing in Seongnam, south of Seoul.
"But the inoculation must be done voluntarily and safely," he added.
The defense ministry plans to complete the extra shot program for around 400,000 service members and civilian employees by Jan. 14.
South Korea's military, meanwhile, reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases on the day, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,848.
Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, two from the Air Force, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and three from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.
Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,079 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
