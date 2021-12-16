Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BMW Korea signs MOU to build R&D center by 2023

All News 10:23 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- BMW Group Korea said Thursday it has signed an initial pact with a provincial government to build a research and development center to provide advanced mobility services to local customers.

BMW Korea signed a memorandum of understanding with the Incheon metropolitan city and the Korean Free Economic Zones to build the BMW R&D Center Korea in the Cheongna Incheon Hi-Tech Park by 2023 to advance R&D projects involving autonomous driving, connectivity and electrification, the company said in a statement.

"BMW Korea will cooperate with its German parent group and Korean companies in developing future mobility technologies in the new center," it said.

BMW has had an R&D unit within the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, since 2015. It was the company's fifth overseas R&D facility after ones in the United States, China, Japan and Brazil, the statement said.

The existing R&D unit will be absorbed by the new R&D center, BMW said.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#BMW Korea #R&D center
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!