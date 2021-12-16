Ruling party presidential candidate Lee apologizes for his son's alleged gambling
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, apologized Thursday over gambling allegations involving his son.
The Chosun Ilbo daily reported earlier in the day that a person believed to be one of Lee's sons wrote more than a hundred postings on an online poker game community from early 2019 to mid-2020, including those about his visits to gambling places around Seoul.
"To those who must have been disappointed by my son's foolish behavior, my son and I apologize with a deep bow," Lee said in a press release.
Lee said the person in question is indeed his son.
"My son appears to have yielded to temptation for a certain period of time. ... As a parent, (I am) responsible for the deficiency in my child's education," he said.
Lee said his son is repenting for his past behavior, adding it will not be repeated again in the future.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media