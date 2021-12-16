Schools in capital area to turn back to partial e-learning amid surging COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Schools in the greater Seoul area will roll back their full in-person classes and go back to partial e-learning starting next week in line with the country's tightened anti-COVID-19 curbs, the education ministry announced Thursday.
Under its restored e-learning scheme, middle and high schools in the greater capital area and densely populated schools outside the zone will run at two-thirds capacity of its normal level, starting Monday and to be effective till the winter vacation season in late December, the ministry said.
Classes for elementary school students in their third to six years will run at 75 percent capacity, while the first and second years will continue with fully in-person classes, according to the ministry.
Schools will also be advised against big in-person school activities, including graduation ceremonies, and given a three-day grace period to implement the new measures.
The ministry will also recommend universities resort to e-learning for big classes and strictly enforce social distancing in classes held during the winter vacation period.
The measures mark a turnaround after in-person school classes fully resumed across the nation on Nov. 22 in line with the "living with COVID-19" scheme.
Withdrawing the scheme aimed at bringing the country back to normal, the government unveiled plans to reinstitute a four-person ceiling on private gatherings nationwide and a 9 p.m. curfew on cafes and restaurants, to be effective from Saturday until Jan. 2, in a bid to stem the resurging pandemic.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume