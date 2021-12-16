KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 114,500 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,550 UP 450
Yuhan 64,700 UP 600
SLCORP 30,300 UP 450
HITEJINRO 30,100 DN 200
DL 62,200 UP 100
KIA CORP. 85,700 UP 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,650 DN 50
SK hynix 124,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,300 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 DN 200
Kogas 37,350 DN 300
Hanwha 32,300 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,750 DN 150
DB HiTek 71,400 UP 300
CJ 85,100 DN 100
LX INT 25,650 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 16,100 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,815 DN 20
BukwangPharm 13,250 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 119,000 UP 500
Daewoong 31,900 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 6,950 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 UP 2,000
KCC 314,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 99,900 DN 2,100
AmoreG 46,200 DN 350
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 500
Daesang 23,250 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,050 UP 10
ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 100
TaekwangInd 980,000 UP 5,000
LG Corp. 81,600 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 500
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 250
