KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:44 December 16, 2021

SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 UP 40
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 DN 40
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,200 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,900 UP 150
Shinsegae 245,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 313,000 UP 1,000
KAL 29,000 DN 100
SGBC 76,000 UP 400
Hyosung 100,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 26,950 UP 200
LotteChilsung 129,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,240 DN 20
POSCO 283,500 UP 1,500
DB INSURANCE 57,600 UP 300
SamsungElec 77,800 UP 200
NHIS 13,300 0
LOTTE 30,950 UP 250
DongwonInd 220,500 0
SK Discovery 47,350 UP 150
LS 53,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES95700 DN3200
GC Corp 229,500 UP 500
GS E&C 41,550 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 196,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 UP 30
SKC 179,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,120 UP 20
HtlShilla 76,100 DN 200
Hanmi Science 55,400 DN 300
GS Retail 30,750 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 181,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 98,300 UP 5,900
Ottogi 460,500 DN 1,500
KSOE 97,900 UP 100
KorZinc 513,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,800 UP 30
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,100 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 71,900 UP 500
MS IND 28,650 DN 350
(MORE)

