SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 UP 40

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 DN 40

LOTTE Fine Chem 78,200 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,900 UP 150

Shinsegae 245,500 DN 4,500

Nongshim 313,000 UP 1,000

KAL 29,000 DN 100

SGBC 76,000 UP 400

Hyosung 100,500 UP 500

GCH Corp 26,950 UP 200

LotteChilsung 129,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,240 DN 20

POSCO 283,500 UP 1,500

DB INSURANCE 57,600 UP 300

SamsungElec 77,800 UP 200

NHIS 13,300 0

LOTTE 30,950 UP 250

DongwonInd 220,500 0

SK Discovery 47,350 UP 150

LS 53,900 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES95700 DN3200

GC Corp 229,500 UP 500

GS E&C 41,550 UP 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 683,000 UP 9,000

KPIC 196,000 DN 5,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 UP 30

SKC 179,000 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 5,120 UP 20

HtlShilla 76,100 DN 200

Hanmi Science 55,400 DN 300

GS Retail 30,750 UP 200

SamsungElecMech 181,500 UP 1,000

Hanssem 98,300 UP 5,900

Ottogi 460,500 DN 1,500

KSOE 97,900 UP 100

KorZinc 513,000 UP 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,800 UP 30

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,100 UP 600

HyundaiMipoDock 71,900 UP 500

MS IND 28,650 DN 350

