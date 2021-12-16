KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IS DONGSEO 43,500 UP 150
S-Oil 89,200 UP 700
LG Innotek 332,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,000 DN 3,000
HMM 28,100 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI WIA 76,800 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 185,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 245,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,750 DN 300
OCI 107,500 UP 2,000
S-1 75,100 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 UP 2,100
ZINUS 80,300 UP 800
DWS 52,500 UP 1,100
KEPCO 21,600 UP 50
Hanchem 306,500 DN 1,500
SamsungSecu 49,600 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 100
SKTelecom 58,700 UP 2,700
SNT MOTIV 46,250 UP 300
HyundaiElev 41,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 158,500 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,400 DN 30
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,500 UP 50
Hanon Systems 13,550 UP 50
SK 259,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,150 DN 500
Handsome 36,250 0
Asiana Airlines 19,850 UP 50
COWAY 75,900 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,800 DN 1,000
IBK 11,050 0
DONGSUH 30,350 DN 250
SamsungEng 22,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,540 UP 160
SAMSUNG CARD 34,050 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 350
KT 31,750 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147000 DN1500
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect