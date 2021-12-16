KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,400 DN 200
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 0
KT&G 84,700 UP 600
DHICO 21,500 DN 200
Doosanfc 50,300 UP 1,900
LG Display 22,800 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 150
NAVER 387,500 0
Kakao 119,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 680,000 UP 7,000
GS 40,800 UP 750
CJ CGV 23,950 DN 150
LIG Nex1 60,900 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 36,300 DN 250
Huchems 23,700 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,600 DN 400
KIH 84,700 UP 600
KIWOOM 107,500 0
DSME 23,950 UP 400
HDSINFRA 7,290 UP 30
DWEC 6,080 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,950 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 192,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,500 0
LGH&H 1,135,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 705,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 89,000 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 130,000 UP 500
Celltrion 206,000 DN 500
GKL 12,450 DN 300
POONGSAN 30,800 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 DN 700
Hansae 20,950 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,700 DN 50
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect