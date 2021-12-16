KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 3,015 0
AMOREPACIFIC 180,000 DN 9,500
FOOSUNG 20,700 UP 100
SK Innovation 227,500 UP 17,500
Youngone Corp 44,150 UP 150
CSWIND 61,700 DN 100
Meritz Financial 33,200 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 8,800 UP 50
HanmiPharm 276,000 0
emart 154,500 UP 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,800 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 41,150 UP 350
KOLON IND 74,500 UP 500
PIAM 51,800 UP 2,000
HANJINKAL 63,000 0
DoubleUGames 57,000 UP 100
CUCKOO 18,950 0
COSMAX 102,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 59,300 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 958,000 UP 54,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,050 DN 200
HYBE 333,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 173,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 122,000 0
kakaopay 184,500 UP 4,500
Netmarble 119,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 484,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57800 DN800
KakaoBank 63,100 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 0
BGF Retail 153,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 148,000 UP 500
ORION 108,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 23,300 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 570,000 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 651,000 DN 2,000
SKBS 258,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,350 UP 50
SKSQUARE 56,400 DN 1,800
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
-
-
-
Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect