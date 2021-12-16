Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon's poll lead over Lee narrowed to 42.3 vs. 38.4

All News 16:24 December 16, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party's presidential candidate, Yoon Suk-yeol, saw his lead over ruling Democratic Party rival, Lee Jae-myung, narrowed to a margin of 3.9 percentage points, an opinion poll showed Thursday.

Yoon was leading Lee 42.3 percent to 38.4 percent in the survey by RnSearch, commissioned by Maeil Business Newspaper and its affiliated broadcaster MBN.

The 3.9 percentage point gap is smaller than a 5.4 percentage point margin in favor of Yoon seen in the previous survey two weeks ago.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came third with 3.4 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 2.9 percent.

The latest poll was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday on 1,031 voters nationwide. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.

Of the respondents, 34.9 percent supported the main opposition party, while the ruling party had 30.8 percent support.

This computer created image shows (from L) Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party.

