S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 16, 2021
All News 16:32 December 16, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.285 1.320 -3.5
2-year TB 1.676 1.684 -0.8
3-year TB 1.766 1.808 -4.2
10-year TB 2.147 2.166 -1.9
2-year MSB 1.679 1.703 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.398 2.430 -3.2
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
Most Saved
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Critically ill COVID-19 cases near 1,000; tighter virus curbs to take effect