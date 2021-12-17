Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Full in-person classes suspended, Moon apologizes for tougher virus curbs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Daily virus cases could surpass 20,000' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Daily cases could soar to 20,000 next month without virus curbs' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Schools on halt over failed virus fight, Moon apologizes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon apologizes for 'toughening virus curbs again' (Segye Times)
-- Official says, 'Daily cases could soar to 20,000,' Moon apologizes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Family-related risks rock election camps of Lee, Yoon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's wife again found to have falsified credentials when applying for job (Hankyoreh)
-- Grim COVID-19 situation jolts year-end season (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. in aggressive monetary tightening, three rake hikes next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Four elements differentiate fates of Seoul's, Tokyo's virus fights (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Restrictions reintroduced before holidays (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea reintroduces stricter social distancing rules (Korea Herald)
-- 'COVID crisis likely to persist despite stricter distancing measures' (Korea Times)
