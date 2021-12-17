(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 17)

It is difficult to understand why top policymakers have been hesitant to take tougher action against the raging pandemic. They have taken flak for refusing to accept growing calls from doctors and other medical experts to temporarily stop the "Living with COVID-19" scheme to better respond to the virus. It is disappointing to see the government take belated measures only when the country's healthcare system is on the brink of collapse. The Moon administration has yet to announce concrete steps to keep the system in operation and increase hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients.