Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -4/-5 Cloudy 20

Incheon -4/-5 Sunny 20

Suwon -3/-4 Sunny 20

Cheongju -1/-3 Snow 60

Daejeon -1/-2 Snow 60

Chuncheon -2/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-1 Snow 60

Gwangju 02/01 Sunny 60

Jeju 08/06 Sleet 60

Daegu 02/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 04/03 Cloudy 20

