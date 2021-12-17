Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 17, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -4/-5 Cloudy 20
Incheon -4/-5 Sunny 20
Suwon -3/-4 Sunny 20
Cheongju -1/-3 Snow 60
Daejeon -1/-2 Snow 60
Chuncheon -2/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 02/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 00/-1 Snow 60
Gwangju 02/01 Sunny 60
Jeju 08/06 Sleet 60
Daegu 02/-1 Cloudy 20
Busan 04/03 Cloudy 20
