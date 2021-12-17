(2nd LD) KBO's Seoul rivals retain free agent outfielders

In 2021, Kim batted .274/.382/.501 with 27 home runs and 102 RBIs. He made his KBO debut with the Bears in 2008 but didn't become an everyday player until 2016. Kim has hit at least 20 home runs and knocked in 100 or more runs in five of six seasons since then. From 2016 to 2021, Kim has put up a KBO-best 678 RBIs and ranks second in the league with 188 home runs.