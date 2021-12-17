Revenge murder, 6 other charges filed against stalking murder suspect
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Police pressed revenge murder and six other charges Friday against a man accused of killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother at their home in Seoul last week.
The Seoul Songpa Police Station referred Lee Seok-joon, 25, to the prosecution for further investigations and indictment on the seven charges that also include attempted murder, preparation of murder and confinement.
He was arrested last week on suspicions of stabbing his former girlfriend's mother to death and inflicting serious injuries on her younger brother at their home in southern Seoul.
Lee repeated "I am sorry" with a timid voice, standing in front of journalists as he was moved to prosecutors earlier in the day.
"I have nothing to say but I am sorry, and I will live the rest of my life repenting," he said.
Earlier this week, police disclosed his name and other personal information, along with a photo of him, a decision taken in consideration of the severity of the suspected crime.
Officials said the charge of revenge murder, punishable by death at the maximum, was raised on grounds that Lee bought a lethal weapon beforehand and searched the internet for information on criminal methods in advance.
Police officials believe Lee bore a grudge against the girlfriend's family after they reported him to the police on suspicions of raping and confining the girlfriend early this month.
