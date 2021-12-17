Korea Aerospace inks deal for 800 bln won reconnaissance plane project
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Friday it has sealed a deal with the state arms procurement agency to develop new reconnaissance planes.
Under the deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, KAI will develop four reconnaissance planes by the end of 2026 to replace old ones for the South Korean Air Force.
The deal is estimated at around 800 billion won (US$674 million).
KAI said it will convert four Falcon 2000LXS business jets from French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation into intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft.
KAI and Dassault signed a memorandum of understanding for the project at the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition in October.
The project is "one of the core businesses to strengthen the military's combat capabilities and develop the country's aerospace industry," KAI said in a statement.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend