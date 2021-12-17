Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed Friday to push for a bilateral trade agreement while bolstering cooperation on rare metal supply chains and health care during their summit talks in Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Uzbekistan is rich in natural resources such as copper and tungsten, and the two countries launched a joint research center for rare metals in Uzbekistan in 2019.
The two leaders agreed to use the center to look for ways to diversify rare metal supply chains while also expanding cooperation in developing renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency.
In health care, the leaders noted the active exchanges that have taken place with South Korea sending medical personnel to Uzbekistan to help the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to push for further progress on projects to build a hospital and national cancer treatment center in Tashkent.
This was the fourth summit between Moon and Mirziyoyev, who is on a three-day state visit to Seoul at Moon's invitation.
Welcoming the Uzbek leader to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon said it is "very meaningful" that both his first and last summit meetings of the year were held with Mirziyoyev. The first, in January, was held virtually.
Referring to Moon as a "brother," Mirziyoyev said he felt as if he was home and conveyed the Uzbek people's love for South Korea and its people.
He said he was "truly happy" that South Korea "successfully overcame" COVID-19 and was on course to achieve the fastest pace of economic recovery among member states of the Group of 20.
Mirziyoyev also expressed his continued support for Moon's efforts to bring peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula, including through his proposed declaration to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two sides adopted a joint statement that reaffirmed the countries' commitment to deepening ties, including through a trade agreement, South Korea's support for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization, and specific cooperation plans in industry and science, construction and infrastructure, and health care and medicine.
On the occasion of the summit, the sides also signed seven contracts and memoranda of understanding on disease prevention, energy, and smart city development, among other areas.
The summit talks were followed by lunch at Cheong Wa Dae. Moon will also host Mirziyoyev for a state dinner later Friday.
Next year, the two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend