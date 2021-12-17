Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea urges 'absolute trust' in its leader, marking his father's death anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media called for "absolute trust" in leader Kim Jong-un, as the country marked 10 years since the death of former leader Kim Jong-il on Friday.
Kim died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea in commemorative mood ahead of 10th anniv. of ex-leader's passing
SEOUL -- North Korea is holding a series of events memorializing late leader Kim Jong-il ahead of the 10th anniversary of his passing this week, Pyongyang's state media said Thursday.
Kim, the father of current leader Kim Jong-un, died on Dec. 17, 2011, after having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994.
------------
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
SEOUL -- Kim Yong-ju, a brother of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung, has died, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
The North's leader Kim Jong-un sent a wreath the previous day to express condolences over his death, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to convene parliamentary meeting in February
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a session of its rubber-stamp legislature in February to discuss the state budget and issues of adopting laws on childcare and overseas compatriots, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held a plenary session the previous day and made the decision to open the parliamentary meeting on Feb. 6, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea urges farmers with high yields to share experiences amid food shortages
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday called on farmers to learn from those who achieved high yields this year as part of efforts to boost the country's crop output in the face of chronic food shortages.
The Rodong Sinmun said many farmers achieved good results thanks to their commitment to "stable and continuous development" in the first year of the country's five-year economic plan.
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend