Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Dec. 13 -- Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration

14 -- N. Korea urges farmers with high yields to share experiences amid food shortages

15 -- N. Korea to convene parliamentary meeting in February

Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media

16 -- U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights abuses

U.S. keeps N. Korea on state sponsors of terrorism list

17 -- N. Korea urges 'absolute trust' in its leader, marking his father's death anniversary
