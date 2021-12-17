SLCORP 29,550 DN 750

Yuhan 65,600 UP 900

NHIS 13,450 UP 150

SamsungElec 78,000 UP 200

GCH Corp 27,750 UP 800

LOTTE 31,350 UP 400

POSCO 292,000 UP 8,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 3,000

LS 53,500 DN 400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES91500 DN4200

DB INSURANCE 60,300 UP 2,700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,380 UP 140

LotteChilsung 130,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 209,500 0

AmoreG 45,800 DN 400

GS E&C 41,850 UP 300

SK Discovery 48,650 UP 1,300

DongwonInd 224,000 UP 3,500

KPIC 200,000 UP 4,000

GC Corp 229,000 DN 500

LX INT 26,400 UP 750

DongkukStlMill 16,350 UP 250

TaihanElecWire 1,815 0

Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 UP 450

SK hynix 122,000 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 662,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,200 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 DN 150

Kogas 38,950 UP 1,600

Hanwha 32,500 UP 200

DB HiTek 69,800 DN 1,600

CJ 86,700 UP 1,600

KIA CORP. 84,600 DN 1,100

NEXENTIRE 6,930 DN 20

CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 0

KCC 315,500 UP 1,000

SKBP 100,500 UP 600

DL 64,500 UP 2,300

(MORE)