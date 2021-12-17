KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SLCORP 29,550 DN 750
Yuhan 65,600 UP 900
NHIS 13,450 UP 150
SamsungElec 78,000 UP 200
GCH Corp 27,750 UP 800
LOTTE 31,350 UP 400
POSCO 292,000 UP 8,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 3,000
LS 53,500 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES91500 DN4200
DB INSURANCE 60,300 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,380 UP 140
LotteChilsung 130,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 209,500 0
AmoreG 45,800 DN 400
GS E&C 41,850 UP 300
SK Discovery 48,650 UP 1,300
DongwonInd 224,000 UP 3,500
KPIC 200,000 UP 4,000
GC Corp 229,000 DN 500
LX INT 26,400 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 16,350 UP 250
TaihanElecWire 1,815 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 UP 450
SK hynix 122,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 662,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,800 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,200 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 DN 150
Kogas 38,950 UP 1,600
Hanwha 32,500 UP 200
DB HiTek 69,800 DN 1,600
CJ 86,700 UP 1,600
KIA CORP. 84,600 DN 1,100
NEXENTIRE 6,930 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 119,000 0
KCC 315,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 100,500 UP 600
DL 64,500 UP 2,300
