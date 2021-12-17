HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 100

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 100,000 DN 1,500

ShinhanGroup 38,400 UP 850

HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 120,500 UP 6,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 UP 500

BoryungPharm 15,450 DN 350

LOTTE Fine Chem 77,400 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,250 UP 1,350

Shinsegae 244,000 DN 1,500

Nongshim 316,500 UP 3,500

SGBC 76,500 UP 500

Hyosung 101,000 UP 500

ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100

Daesang 23,450 UP 200

SKNetworks 5,020 DN 30

Hanssem 103,000 UP 4,700

LIG Nex1 64,300 UP 3,400

BukwangPharm 13,350 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 119,500 UP 500

Daewoong 31,900 0

TaekwangInd 975,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,930 UP 120

KAL 29,200 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 UP 50

LG Corp. 82,300 UP 700

KSOE 99,700 UP 1,800

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,150 UP 50

SKC 176,000 DN 3,000

MERITZ SECU 5,210 UP 90

GS Retail 30,900 UP 150

HtlShilla 76,800 UP 700

Hanmi Science 56,800 UP 1,400

SamsungElecMech 179,500 DN 2,000

Ottogi 465,000 UP 4,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,400 UP 300

MS IND 28,550 DN 100

OCI 109,500 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 54,300 DN 1,100

(MORE)