KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 100,000 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,400 UP 850
HITEJINRO 29,850 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 120,500 UP 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 15,450 DN 350
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,400 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,250 UP 1,350
Shinsegae 244,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 316,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 76,500 UP 500
Hyosung 101,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100
Daesang 23,450 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 30
Hanssem 103,000 UP 4,700
LIG Nex1 64,300 UP 3,400
BukwangPharm 13,350 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 119,500 UP 500
Daewoong 31,900 0
TaekwangInd 975,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,930 UP 120
KAL 29,200 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 UP 50
LG Corp. 82,300 UP 700
KSOE 99,700 UP 1,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,150 UP 50
SKC 176,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 5,210 UP 90
GS Retail 30,900 UP 150
HtlShilla 76,800 UP 700
Hanmi Science 56,800 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 179,500 DN 2,000
Ottogi 465,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,400 UP 300
MS IND 28,550 DN 100
OCI 109,500 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,300 DN 1,100
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend