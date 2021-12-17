KorZinc 524,000 UP 11,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 73,500 UP 1,600

IS DONGSEO 43,300 DN 200

S-Oil 88,800 DN 400

LG Innotek 326,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,500 UP 6,500

HMM 28,800 UP 700

HYUNDAI WIA 77,400 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 186,500 UP 1,000

Mobis 246,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,150 UP 1,400

S-1 75,300 UP 200

ZINUS 77,900 DN 2,400

Hanchem 300,500 DN 6,000

DWS 52,000 DN 500

KEPCO 21,750 UP 150

SamsungSecu 50,300 UP 700

KG DONGBU STL 11,000 UP 150

SKTelecom 60,900 UP 2,200

SNT MOTIV 46,150 DN 100

HyundaiElev 41,300 UP 150

SAMSUNG SDS 160,000 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,000 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 4,395 DN 5

Hanon Systems 13,550 0

SK 264,000 UP 5,000

ShinpoongPharm 33,200 DN 950

Handsome 36,250 0

Asiana Airlines 19,900 UP 50

COWAY 76,100 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,900 UP 1,100

IBK 11,250 UP 200

DONGSUH 30,850 UP 500

SamsungEng 23,450 UP 750

SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,690 UP 150

SAMSUNG CARD 34,950 UP 900

CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 150

KT 32,350 UP 600

(MORE)