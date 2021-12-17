KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 524,000 UP 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 73,500 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 43,300 DN 200
S-Oil 88,800 DN 400
LG Innotek 326,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,500 UP 6,500
HMM 28,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 77,400 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 186,500 UP 1,000
Mobis 246,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,150 UP 1,400
S-1 75,300 UP 200
ZINUS 77,900 DN 2,400
Hanchem 300,500 DN 6,000
DWS 52,000 DN 500
KEPCO 21,750 UP 150
SamsungSecu 50,300 UP 700
KG DONGBU STL 11,000 UP 150
SKTelecom 60,900 UP 2,200
SNT MOTIV 46,150 DN 100
HyundaiElev 41,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDS 160,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,000 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,395 DN 5
Hanon Systems 13,550 0
SK 264,000 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 33,200 DN 950
Handsome 36,250 0
Asiana Airlines 19,900 UP 50
COWAY 76,100 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,900 UP 1,100
IBK 11,250 UP 200
DONGSUH 30,850 UP 500
SamsungEng 23,450 UP 750
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,690 UP 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,950 UP 900
CheilWorldwide 22,850 DN 150
KT 32,350 UP 600
(MORE)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend