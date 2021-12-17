KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,400 0
LG Uplus 14,450 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 700
KT&G 84,800 UP 100
DHICO 21,700 UP 200
Doosanfc 52,500 UP 2,200
LG Display 22,300 DN 500
Kangwonland 24,150 UP 200
NAVER 384,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 117,500 DN 2,000
NCsoft 670,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 109,500 UP 2,000
DSME 24,100 UP 150
HDSINFRA 7,490 UP 200
DWEC 6,050 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 402,500 UP 12,500
DongwonF&B 193,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,950 UP 450
LGH&H 1,142,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 697,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO E&C 90,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,000 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 129,500 DN 500
Celltrion 207,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,700 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100
KIH 86,100 UP 1,400
GS 41,250 UP 450
CJ CGV 24,500 UP 550
Fila Holdings 35,950 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,850 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,120 UP 105
AMOREPACIFIC 179,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 20,300 DN 400
SK Innovation 230,000 UP 2,500
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend