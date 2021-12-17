SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 16,400 0

LG Uplus 14,450 UP 500

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,300 UP 700

KT&G 84,800 UP 100

DHICO 21,700 UP 200

Doosanfc 52,500 UP 2,200

LG Display 22,300 DN 500

Kangwonland 24,150 UP 200

NAVER 384,500 DN 3,000

Kakao 117,500 DN 2,000

NCsoft 670,000 DN 10,000

KIWOOM 109,500 UP 2,000

DSME 24,100 UP 150

HDSINFRA 7,490 UP 200

DWEC 6,050 DN 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,700 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 402,500 UP 12,500

DongwonF&B 193,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 39,950 UP 450

LGH&H 1,142,000 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 697,000 DN 8,000

KEPCO E&C 90,900 UP 1,900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,000 UP 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 129,500 DN 500

Celltrion 207,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 23,700 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100

KIH 86,100 UP 1,400

GS 41,250 UP 450

CJ CGV 24,500 UP 550

Fila Holdings 35,950 DN 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 UP 6,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,850 UP 1,150

HANWHA LIFE 3,120 UP 105

AMOREPACIFIC 179,500 DN 500

FOOSUNG 20,300 DN 400

SK Innovation 230,000 UP 2,500

