POONGSAN 31,300 UP 500

KBFinancialGroup 58,400 UP 1,800

Hansae 21,250 UP 300

Youngone Corp 44,750 UP 600

CSWIND 64,800 UP 3,100

GKL 12,500 UP 50

KOLON IND 74,500 0

HanmiPharm 281,000 UP 5,000

Meritz Financial 35,750 UP 2,550

BNK Financial Group 8,950 UP 150

emart 156,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 50 UP400

KOLMAR KOREA 41,050 DN 100

PIAM 51,700 DN 100

HANJINKAL 64,000 UP 1,000

DoubleUGames 56,700 DN 300

CUCKOO 19,200 UP 250

COSMAX 101,000 DN 1,000

MANDO 59,300 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 955,000 DN 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,700 UP 1,650

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 UP 100

Netmarble 118,000 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 494,500 UP 10,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58100 UP300

ORION 110,000 UP 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,550 UP 250

BGF Retail 151,500 DN 2,000

SKCHEM 161,000 UP 13,000

HDC-OP 24,150 UP 850

HYOSUNG TNC 572,000 UP 2,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 650,000 DN 1,000

SKBS 270,000 UP 12,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,550 UP 200

KakaoBank 63,900 UP 800

HYBE 331,000 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 171,500 DN 1,500

DL E&C 125,000 UP 3,000

kakaopay 177,000 DN 7,500

SKSQUARE 57,000 UP 600

(END)