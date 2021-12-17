KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,300 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 58,400 UP 1,800
Hansae 21,250 UP 300
Youngone Corp 44,750 UP 600
CSWIND 64,800 UP 3,100
GKL 12,500 UP 50
KOLON IND 74,500 0
HanmiPharm 281,000 UP 5,000
Meritz Financial 35,750 UP 2,550
BNK Financial Group 8,950 UP 150
emart 156,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 41,050 DN 100
PIAM 51,700 DN 100
HANJINKAL 64,000 UP 1,000
DoubleUGames 56,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 19,200 UP 250
COSMAX 101,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 59,300 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 955,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,700 UP 1,650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,900 UP 100
Netmarble 118,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 494,500 UP 10,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58100 UP300
ORION 110,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,550 UP 250
BGF Retail 151,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 161,000 UP 13,000
HDC-OP 24,150 UP 850
HYOSUNG TNC 572,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 650,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 270,000 UP 12,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,550 UP 200
KakaoBank 63,900 UP 800
HYBE 331,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 171,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 125,000 UP 3,000
kakaopay 177,000 DN 7,500
SKSQUARE 57,000 UP 600
(END)
