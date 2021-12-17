Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Iljin Display to raise 30 bln won via stock sale

All News 16:10 December 17, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Iljin Display Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30 billion won(US$25.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 17 million common shares at a price of 1,760 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm's shareholders.
