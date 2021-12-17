S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 17, 2021
All News 16:32 December 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.276 1.285 -0.9
2-year TB 1.685 1.676 +0.9
3-year TB 1.767 1.766 +0.1
10-year TB 2.153 2.147 +0.6
2-year MSB 1.676 1.679 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.398 2.398 0.0
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Most Saved
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend