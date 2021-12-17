Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
Moon, Uzbek president agree to work on trade deal, supply chains
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed Friday to push for a bilateral trade agreement while bolstering cooperation on rare metal supply chains and health care during their summit talks in Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Uzbekistan is rich in natural resources such as copper and tungsten, and the two countries launched a joint research center for rare metals in Uzbekistan in 2019.
(LEAD) U.S. says S. Korea has 'much more to offer' to global chip supply chains
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat said Friday that South Korea has "much more to offer" to the global economy in terms of semiconductor supply chains, as he called for stronger bilateral ties during economic talks held in Seoul.
Jose Fernandez, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, made the remarks during a meeting with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon for the sixth Senior Economic Dialogue (SED) meant to discuss cooperation on global supply chains, energy, infrastructure and technology.
Korea Aerospace inks deal for 800 bln won reconnaissance plane project
SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Friday it has sealed a deal with the state arms procurement agency to develop new reconnaissance planes.
Under the deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, KAI will develop four reconnaissance planes by the end of 2026 to replace old ones for the South Korean Air Force.
(LEAD) Hyundai Motor replaces lead designer, R&D head in major reshuffle under younger Chung
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it replaced its top foreign executives in design and research & development (R&D) in the latest regular reshuffle that includes more than 200 promotions to senior positions, in a generational change under the new leadership of Chairman Euisun Chung.
Peter Schreyer, a renowned former Audi designer who has led Hyundai Motor's design management, is stepping down and will serve as an adviser to the automobile company, Hyundai said in a press release.
Yoon apologizes over allegations wife lied on resume
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol apologized Friday over allegations his wife falsified her credentials when applying for jobs.
Yoon's wife, Kim Keon-hee, has been hit with allegations that she falsified or exaggerated her credentials on resumes she sent to two local universities in 2007 and 2013 to apply for a teaching position.
British helicopter operator pre-orders 'Butterfly' air taxis being co-developed by Hanwha
SEOUL -- British helicopter operator Bristow Group Inc. has pre-ordered about 20-50 electric air mobility aircraft being jointly developed by South Korea's Hanwha Systems Co. and U.S. Overair, according to industry sources Friday.
Overair, the California-based air taxi startup, signed a memorandum of understanding with Bristow on Thursday (local time), to collaborate on the development and commercialization plans for "Butterfly," an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, or "flying taxi."
Seoul stocks rise for 3rd day on foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for a third straight session on Friday, as foreign investyors snapped up localy stocks on eased uncertainty about the U.S. monetary policy. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 11.32 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,017.73 points.
