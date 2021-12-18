Any change to USFK troop levels will be subject to joint decision with S. Korea: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Any future changes to U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) including troop levels will be made under joint decisions with South Korea, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday.
"I can assure you that there's no plans, no intentions to change our alliance posture in any way," Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said when asked if there can be any changes to the U.S. troop level in South Korea in the near future.
"And any changes at all, not that I'm predicting any ... will always be done as an alliance decision in lockstep with our South Korean allies," he added.
His remarks come after the U.S. Senate passed the defense budget bill, called the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2022.
While the bill calls on the U.S. government to maintain USFK troop levels intact, it does not limit the use of defense spending to reduce U.S. troops in South Korea, unlike three previous NDAAs for fiscal years 2019-2021.
U.S. officials earlier said the limit on the use of U.S. defense spending to reduce USFK troops was removed simply because it is no longer needed, noting Congress only began adding a lower limit for USFK troops after former President Donald Trump began to use USFK as a bargaining chip in talks with South Korea over Seoul's share of the cost to maintain U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.
The U.S. currently has some 28,500 forces in South Korea.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Season's coldest weather to grip S. Korea this weekend
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,400 for 3rd day ahead of restoring tougher virus curbs
-
Lee says son denies prostitution allegations
-
Yoon apologizes over allegations wife lied on resume