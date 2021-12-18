Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 18, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-10 Sunny 80

Incheon 03/-8 Sunny 80

Suwon 01/-10 Sunny 80

Cheongju 01/-10 Sunny 60

Daejeon 02/-10 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -1/-14 Sunny 60

Gangneung 04/-7 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 02/-7 Sunny 60

Gwangju 02/-5 Sunny 60

Jeju 07/03 Sleet 60

Daegu 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 05/-5 Sunny 0

(END)

