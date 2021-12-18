Infant mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- A 7-month-old infant has been accidentally given the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot, local authorities said Saturday.
A pediatrician in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, mistakenly gave the baby an adult dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was for the baby's mother, on Sept. 29, according to the municipal government.
The baby was treated at a nearby hospital for five days but showed no special signs of side effects, the authorities said.
The parents have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the pediatrician, seeking compensation for the wrong injection.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(LEAD) Toughened COVID-19 rules likely to disrupt concerts in holiday season
-
S. Korea reimposes tighter virus curbs, critical cases top 1,000 for 1st time
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
Yoon apologizes over allegations wife lied on resume
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day ahead of tougher virus curbs