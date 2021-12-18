Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea issued a heavy snow advisory in the greater Seoul area for the first time this winter, the weather agency said Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the advisory went into effect in Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and some of the western parts of the greater Seoul area at 3 p.m.
The snowfall that began at around 1 p.m. is expected to gradually move east to affect the country's capital region at 2-4 p.m. and the inland areas of Gangwon Province at 3-5 p.m.
Seoul, its surrounding areas, Gangwon Province and the mountainous regions on Jeju Island may see snow of up to 8 centimeters, while northern areas of Gyeonggi Province and Ulleung Island could experience up to 5 cm, according to the agency.
The KMA added that the country is likely to experience more snowfall Sunday and asked people to listen to the updated weather forecast.
At the same time, the entire nation came under the grip of the season's coldest weather, pushing down Seoul's daily low to the lowest temperature of the season.
The morning low reached minus 11 C in the capital at 7 a.m. Saturday, with morning lows in central regions falling below 0.
Daily low temperatures of Daejeon and Daegu came to negative 7.5 C and minus 8.7 C, respectively, while the southern port city of Busan saw its morning temperature drop to minus 6.5 C.
The cold wave is expected to begin easing Sunday, according to the weather agency.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(LEAD) Toughened COVID-19 rules likely to disrupt concerts in holiday season
-
S. Korea reimposes tighter virus curbs, critical cases top 1,000 for 1st time
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
Yoon apologizes over allegations wife lied on resume
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day ahead of tougher virus curbs