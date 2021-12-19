Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 19, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 10
Suwon 04/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/07 Cloudy 10
Daegu 06/-1 Snow 0
Busan 08/02 Sunny 0
(END)
