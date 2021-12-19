Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 19, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-5 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-3 Sunny 10

Suwon 04/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 06/-3 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 06/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/07 Cloudy 10

Daegu 06/-1 Snow 0

Busan 08/02 Sunny 0

