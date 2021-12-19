Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS nominated for 2022 BRIT Awards International Group of the Year

All News 10:47 December 19, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband BTS has been nominated for the 2022 BRIT Awards for International Group of the Year, the awards' website showed Sunday.

This is the second consecutive year the group has been nominated for the British annual music awards, both times in the same category.

BTS will be competing against four other contenders -- ABBA, Maneskin, Silk Sonic and The War On Drugs.

The awards ceremony is slated for Feb. 8, 2022.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

