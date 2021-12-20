Today in Korean history
Dec. 21
1905 -- Ito Hirobumi, the mastermind behind Japan's takeover of Korea, is named his country's first ruler of the Korean Peninsula.
1968 -- The Seoul-Incheon Highway is opened.
1979 -- Choi Kyu-hah is sworn in as South Korea's 10th president.
2001 -- Pitcher Park Chan-ho signs a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers of U.S. Major League Baseball.
2010 -- South Korea lights up a giant Christmas tree on top of a border hill near North Korea amid concerns that Pyongyang, which denounced the move as psychological warfare against the North, might attempt to strike it down.
2017 -- A North Korean soldier flees to South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, followed by gunfire from both sides.
