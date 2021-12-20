Police earmark 760 mln won for presidential candidates' security details
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Police have earmarked over 700 million won (US$590,000) for the security details of major presidential candidates, officials said Monday.
According to police, 762 million won has been set aside for security-related funds for the March presidential election, including those for candidates' close-up security, equipment and transportation support.
The budget marks an increase from 728 million won in the previous presidential election.
Candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties, Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol, will be protected by some 30 police personnel after their official candidate registrations with the National Election Commission in February. Nominees from smaller parliamentary parties will also receive security support.
The level of security will match those of the prime minister, National Assembly speaker and Supreme Court chief justice.
Police have also reserved 582 million won for operating a comprehensive situation room to oversee security operations of the election. The situation room is expected to be run around the clock for 25 days.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days but almost 1,000 new critically ill patients
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital