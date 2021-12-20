Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Sunny 20

Incheon 10/06 Cloudy 10

Suwon 11/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 13/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/01 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 13/03 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!