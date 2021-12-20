Yoon ahead of Lee 44.4 pct vs 38 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), leads his rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by 6.4 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon had 44.4 percent support, which is down 0.8 percentage point from a week ago, while Lee garnered 38 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from a week earlier, in the survey of 3,043 adults conducted Sunday to Friday by Realmeter.
Yoon recently apologized over allegations that his wife falsified credentials on her resume, while Lee apologized over his son's alleged gambling.
Their 6.4 percentage point gap is bigger than a 5.5 percentage point margin in favor of Yoon seen in the previous survey a week ago.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 3.9 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3.2 percent.
Meanwhile, support for the PPP stood at 39.2 percent, while the DP had 33.1 percent, the survey showed.
President Moon Jae-in's job performance received 40.2 percent approval and 56.8 percent disapproval.
The latest poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days but almost 1,000 new critically ill patients
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital