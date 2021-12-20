Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. stock losses
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Monday, tracking last week's fall on Wall Street stemming from virus concerns.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 29.65 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,988.08 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.9 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.95 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.72 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.19 percent.
Among gainers, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion added 1.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days but almost 1,000 new critically ill patients
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital