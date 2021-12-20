Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on U.S. stock losses

All News 09:27 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Monday, tracking last week's fall on Wall Street stemming from virus concerns.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 29.65 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,988.08 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.

Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.9 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.41 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver retreated 1.95 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem fell 1.72 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.19 percent.

Among gainers, pharmaceutical giant Celltrion added 1.45 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,187.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!