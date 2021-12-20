Gist of S. Korea's 2022 economic policy plan
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at putting the South Korean economy on a complete recovery path and laying the groundwork for becoming a "pace-setting" economy.
Putting economy onto normal growth track
-- to optimize policy mix
-- to boost demand in pandemic-hit sectors
-- to expand incentives to bolster corporate investment
-- to support robust growth of exports
Propping up people's livelihoods
-- to support small merchants hit hard by the pandemic
-- to ease inflationary pressure for ordinary people
-- to minimize impact of the pandemic on the job market
-- to tackle the new social divide caused by the pandemic
Managing risks at home and abroad
-- to flexibly respond to global supply chain challenges
-- to beef up risk management of household debt, marginalized firms
-- to stabilize housing market
-- to proactively deal with external economic, financial risks
Beefing up new growth of engines
-- to implement 'New Deal' 2.0 initiative
-- to nurture promising new industries
-- to seek innovation in key manufacturing, service industries
-- to expand infrastructure to foster venture firms
Tackling future challenges
-- to implement measures to achieve carbon neutrality goal
-- to cope with demographic structural challenges
-- to promote fair economy
-- to seek reform in fiscal, public sectors
(END)
