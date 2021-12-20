Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of S. Korea's 2022 economic policy plan

December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at putting the South Korean economy on a complete recovery path and laying the groundwork for becoming a "pace-setting" economy.

Putting economy onto normal growth track

-- to optimize policy mix

-- to boost demand in pandemic-hit sectors

-- to expand incentives to bolster corporate investment

-- to support robust growth of exports

Propping up people's livelihoods

-- to support small merchants hit hard by the pandemic

-- to ease inflationary pressure for ordinary people

-- to minimize impact of the pandemic on the job market

-- to tackle the new social divide caused by the pandemic

Managing risks at home and abroad

-- to flexibly respond to global supply chain challenges

-- to beef up risk management of household debt, marginalized firms

-- to stabilize housing market

-- to proactively deal with external economic, financial risks

Beefing up new growth of engines

-- to implement 'New Deal' 2.0 initiative

-- to nurture promising new industries

-- to seek innovation in key manufacturing, service industries

-- to expand infrastructure to foster venture firms

Tackling future challenges

-- to implement measures to achieve carbon neutrality goal

-- to cope with demographic structural challenges

-- to promote fair economy

-- to seek reform in fiscal, public sectors
