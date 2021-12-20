Military reports 30 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:51 December 20, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases, including 26 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,963.
Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, two from the Navy, two from the Marine Corps, three from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.
Currently, 348 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,184 are breakthrough cases.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Most Saved
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days but almost 1,000 new critically ill patients
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital