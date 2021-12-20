(Copyright)
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days but almost 1,000 new critically ill patients
(LEAD) Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, western area of capital